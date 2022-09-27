PM Modi pays floral tribute to former Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe at his state funeral

Japan honoured slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Tuesday at the first state funeral for a former premier in 55 years with flowers, prayers and a 19-gun salute. The ceremony was attended by PM Narendra Modi US Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, among others.

The state funeral started at 10.30 am, following which PM Modi joined world leaders in paying their respects to Abe. PM Modi, who had previously referred to Abe as a “friend of India” bowed and placed a small bouquet of white flowers as a mark of respect on the altar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: When I was in Tokyo earlier this year, little did I imagine I would be back for the solemn programme of former PM Abe’s state funeral. He was a great leader, a phenomenal individual and someone who believed in India-Japan friendship. He shall live on in the hearts of millions!