PM Modi pays homage to bravehearts who resisted "dark days of Emergency"

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the bravehearts who resisted the "dark days of emergency" and worked to strengthen the democratic spirit.

It is 48 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then-Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates," Tweeted PM Modi.

The Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also bowed down to the patriots who fought for the establishment of democracy by enduring immense tortures.

"On June 25, 1975, a family due to its dictatorial tendencies killed the country's great democracy and imposed a stigma like emergency. Whose ruthlessness left behind even the tyranny of hundreds of years of foreign rule. In such difficult times, I bow down to all the patriots who fought for the establishment of democracy by enduring immense tortures," tweeted Nadda.

Emergency was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The order was officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to the prevailing "internal disturbance."

The Emergency vested upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed.The Emergency in 1975 is considered one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history.

