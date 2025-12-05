PM Modi presents Putin an array of thoughtfully curated gifts, including Bhagavad Gita in Russian

New Delhi, Dec 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin an array of thoughtfully curated gifts, including a copy of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in Russian, the GI-tagged fine Assam tea and Kashmir’s famous saffron, among other objects that reflected the craft, culture, and heritage of India.

Putin’s two-day visit included a joint statement with the host, a number of mutually beneficial trade and business deals and other engagements as part of a special edition of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, a tradition dating back to 2000.

The Srimad Bhagavad Gita, carrying Krishna’s teachings to Arjuna, which inspires ethical living, mind control, and inner peace, in Russian, was gifted by Prime Minister Modi to his visiting “friend” for easy reading and comprehension.

The fine Assam black tea is known for its distinct flavour and health benefits, traditionally processed from the leaves of the assamica plant. It was recognised with a GI tag in 2007 and represents a rich heritage shaped by land, climate, and craft.

There was also an ornate Murshidabad silver tea set, crafted with intricate engravings, reflecting the rich artistry of West Bengal and the deep cultural importance of tea in societies of both India and Russia. While tea is a symbol of warmth, connection, and shared stories, the silver set celebrates the enduring India-Russia friendship.

Curating the vast diversity, a handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra was added among the gifts. Adorned with intricate detailing, it showcases the finesse of India’s metal craft traditions. The horse is poised in a forward-moving stance, serving as a metaphor for the time-tested, ever-advancing India-Russia partnership. It also symbolises dignity and valour, celebrated in both Indian and Russian cultures, reflecting shared heritage and mutual respect.

A handcrafted marble chess set from Agra served to frame fine craftsmanship with functional elegance, highlighting the region’s stone inlay heritage under an initiative to promote one product from each district (ODOP) of India. The set, featuring individually inlaid motifs, with contrasting stone chessmen, and a chequered marble board framed by floral designs, exemplifies North Indian artistry. A combination of marble, wood, and semi-precious stones creates a visually striking and tactilely pleasing decor and game piece.

The saffron added the aroma from India’s North. Saffron is cultivated in the highlands of Kashmir and is prized for its rich colour, aroma, and flavour, and holds deep cultural and culinary significance. It is protected by GI and ODOP recognition and represents heritage, traditional hand-harvesting, as well as economic value for local farmers. Renowned for its health benefits, this “red gold” spice embodies a blend of nature, tradition, and craftsmanship.

