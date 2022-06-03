PM Modi reaches Lucknow to participate in UP Investors Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to take part in the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the UP Investors Summit on Friday.

He was welcomed by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.

During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores. The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence and Aerospace, Handloom and Textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on February 21st-22nd, 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on July 29, 2018, and the second Ground Breaking Ceremony on July 28, 2019.

During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

After the event, the Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, they will visit Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 PM.

The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President that was donated for public use and converted into a community centre (Milan Kendra). Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 PM.

"After the programme in Lucknow, I will be in Kanpur to attend a series of programmes in the august presence of Rashtrapati Ji. The programmes include a visit to the Pathri Mata Mandir, Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan and Milan Kendra, Rashtrapati Ji's ancestral house. @rashtrapatibhvn," PM Modi said in a tweet.

