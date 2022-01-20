PM Modi recalls role of women in India's freedom struggle

Marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the role of women in India's freedom struggle and said several women have given their sacrifices for the nation.

"When the world was engulfed in the darkness of negativities, caught in the old adage thinking about women, then India used to worship Mother Shakti in the form of Goddess. We have scholars like Gargi, Maitreyi, Anusuya, Arundhati and Madalsa who used to give knowledge to the society," said the Prime Minister while delivering the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' today via video conferencing.

"Even in the troubled medieval times, there were great women like Pannadhay and Mira Bai in this country. And in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is remembering the history of freedom struggle, in which many women have given their sacrifices for the nation," said PM Modi.

"From Kittur's Rani Chennamma, Matangini Hazra, Rani Lakshmibai, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai to Ahalyabai Holkar and Savitribai Phule in the social sphere, these goddesses maintained India's identity," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "We have to keep our culture, our civilization, our values alive, to preserve and promote our spirituality, our diversity. And at the same time, the systems of technology, infrastructure, education, health have to be continuously modernized."

Lauding the country's progress towards development, the Prime Minister said, "Today we are creating a system in which there is no place for discrimination. We are building a society that stands firmly on the foundation of equality and social justice. We are witnessing the emergence of an India whose thinking and approach are innovative, and whose decisions are progressive."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' today via video conferencing. The program unveiled yearlong initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15000 programs and events.

During the event, Prime Minister flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. These include My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumaris has spread to over 130 countries. The event is being held on the occasion of the 53rd Ascension Anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, Founding Father of Brahma Kumaris.

( With inputs from ANI )

