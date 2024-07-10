PM Modi Receives Russia's Highest Civilian Award: Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Shares Message of Appreciation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for exceptional services in promoting bilateral ties between the two countries."Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India," Modi said in a post on X after receiving the award at a ceremony here. Established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle is the highest state decoration of Russia.

Now reacting on the news, Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut shared a appreciation video sending her best wishes to the Prime Minister. Kangana said, honoring respected PM Modi will strengthen India-Russia relations as well as global harmony.'' The bond between the two leaders was on display as they spent over eight hours together over two days. The focus of the summit was not only the Russia-Ukraine conflict but also the impact on India, Russia, and the developing world.

In a significant diplomatic win, Russia agreed to discharge all Indians in the Russian army following a discussion with Prime Minister Modi.PM Modi is the first Indian leader to be conferred with this prestigious award. While the award was announced back in 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred the award on PM Modi during a special ceremony at St Andrew Hall in Kremlin for his contribution towards fostering India-Russia ties. This prestigious award is presented to outstanding politicians, public figures, and other citizens of Russia for exceptional services that contribute to the prosperity, might, and glory of the country. Additionally, it can be awarded to heads of foreign states and governments for distinguished merits to the Russian Federation.