PM Modi receives warm welcome in Bhuj, holds roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a warm welcome from the people of Bhuj during his Gujarat visit.

PM Modi held a roadshow and was seen greeting people.

People were seen waving hands at the Prime Minister with the tricolour in the other hand.

He will inaugurate the 'Smritivan' memorial built in memory of those who lost their lives in the earthquake of 2001.

During January 26, 2001, earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in Anjar town of Kutch.

The tragedy of this incident was noticed all over the world. The then Chief Minister Narendra Modi announced the construction of a memorial in memory of these children. Now, this memorial is ready outside Anjar city and Prime Minister will inaugurate it.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the construction of this memorial has been completed. 100 family members of the deceased have been invited to attend the inauguration.

The Children's Museum is spread over five sections. This museum dedicated to deceased children is under construction in five sections.

The first section presents pictures of the deceased and memories of the past. After that, in the destruction section, the memorials of the dead children and their replicas are presented showing the debris. After that, a special room has been made to experience the earthquake. Here the earthquake will be felt with a simulator and also on the video screen.

Apart from that, the process of earthquake occurrence, scientific reasons and other necessary details have been included in the section. In the concluding gallery, visitors are asked questions about their earthquake experiences.

For giving tributes, the names of children have been put up in a memorial erected outside the Prakashpunj museum. Here the names of the innocent children and teachers who were victims are written on the wall along with their pictures. A powerful "Prakashpunj" has been built here to pay tribute to them, the light emanating from which will be visible throughout the city of Anjar.

