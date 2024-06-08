PM Modi Responds to Elon Musk's Greetings on NDA Election Win, Highlights 'Business Environment for All Our Partners'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's congratulatory message on his Lok Sabha election victory, said that India's demography and government policies provide business environment for all our partners.

In his reply posted on X, Modi said, "Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk. The talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners."

Tesla and X owner Elon Musk has congratulated Narendra Modi on being elected as the Prime Minister of India for the third term. In a post on his X timeline, Musk said he looks forward to his companies doing exciting work in India.

"Congratulations Narendra Modi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India," Elon Musk wrote on X on Friday. Musk was set to visit India in April this year, but he delayed his trip to India last minute.

"Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," Musk had said then. Musk, was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit. The Tesla CEO had earlier confirmed his maiden visit to India.