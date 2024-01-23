PM Modi Responds to President Droupadi Murmu's Letter on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied to President Droupadi Murmu's letter regarding the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. President Murmu had penned the letter on Sunday, a day before the grand event, where she was set to consecrate the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple.

In his response, PM Modi expressed his sentiments, stating, "I am writing to you after returning from witnessing the most memorable moments of my life in Ayodhya. I have come back with an Ayodhya in my heart, an Ayodhya which can never be away from me." He further added, "When I received your letter, I was going through an emotional journey, and your letter helped me control these emotions and strike a balance between them."

PM Modi shared the letter on social media and acknowledged President Murmu's inspiring communication, stating, "Two days ago, I received a very inspiring letter from the respected President. Today I have tried to express my gratitude through a letter."

President Murmu's letter extended warm greetings to PM Modi ahead of his Ayodhya visit, acknowledging the significance of the Pran Pratishtha of Prabhu Shri Ram's murti at the new temple in Ayodhya Dham. She recognized PM Modi's 11-day rigorous Anushthan as not just a sacred ritual but also a "supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram." President Murmu concluded her letter by sending heartfelt wishes to PM Modi as he embarked on this significant journey to Ayodhya Dham."