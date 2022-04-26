PM Modi says 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' at core of Shri Narayana Guru's philosophy

Hailing thoughts of Shri Narayana Guru for being ahead of time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the message of 'One Caste, One Religion and One God' of the legendary social reformer laid the foundation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)'.

"If we decipher Shri Narayana Guru's One Caste, One Religion and One God message, we will find that this message in fact lays the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat," said PM Modi while addressing the inaugural ceremony of year-long joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya.

PM Modi further said that the Guru's message of one caste meant Indianness while that of one Religion suggested service to all, and his stress on one God meant that all the 130 crore children belonged to 'Bharat Maa (Mother India)'. This message provides spiritual greatness to patriotism, PM Modi added.

Stressing on unity among citizens of the country to scale great heights in all fields, PM Modi said, "If we follow the message of Shri Narayana Guru, then no power in the world can create any differences among us."

Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Brahma Vidhyalaya were started under the guidance of Shri Narayana Guru.

According to the Shri Narayana Guru, the aim of pilgrimage should be the creation of comprehensive knowledge among the people and the pilgrimage should help in their overall development and prosperity. The pilgrimage, therefore, focuses on eight subjects viz education, cleanliness, piety, handicrafts, trade and commerce, agriculture, science and technology, and organised endeavour.

The pilgrimage started with a handful of devotees in 1933 but now it has become one of the major events in the country. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the world visit Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage.

Shri Narayan Guru had also envisioned a place to teach the principles of all religions with equanimity and equal respect. The Brahma Vidhyalaya of Sivagiri was set up to realise this vision.

Brahma Vidhyalaya offers a 7-year course on Indian Philosophy, encompassing the works of Shri Narayan Guru and scriptures of all important religions of the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor