PM Modi says 'pride of Odisha under threat'

Bhubaneswar, April 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should get an opportunity to serve Odisha.

The Prime Minister said the pride and dignity of Odisha is being destroyed, and the BJP should be given a chance to serve the state.

PM Modi said this during an interview with a news channel, while responding to a question related to Odisha.

Speaking on the BJP's relationship with BJD in Odisha, PM Modi said: "The BJD has given support to us at the Centre on the basis of issues. There are many other parties who have provided us issue-based support too.

PM Modi also noted that the BJP has no truck with the BJD in Odisha.

"The pride of Odisha and Odia language is at stake. I don't think Odia people will tolerate this for a long time. Odisha has so many resources that it could have become the richest state in the country today," PM Modi added.

He said every Odia has the aspiration regarding Odisha to become the richest state.

Notably, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results will be out on June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor