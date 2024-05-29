PM Modi Sends Team of Doctors After Journalist Faints at His Lok Sabha Election Rally in Odisha (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his speech in between and asked a team of doctors to visit a journalist who fainted due to extreme heat during his speech at the elections rally in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. He was addressing a gathering in Mayurbhanj ahead of the last Phase of Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi asked his team of doctors to immediately check the man, who apparently fell down due to the heat and provide assistance.

The PM noticed that a man had fallen to the ground while he was addressing the public rally in Mayurbhanj. He ordered his doctors, using the mic, to attend to the fainted man. He also requested people gather near the man to give him space so air could reach him.

In a video, PM Modi is heard saying to a girl, "Don't shake your hand; you will get tired." He further states to the girl, "When you grow, Viksit Bharat will be your strength." After hearing this, people chanted, 'Modi, Modi.'