PM Modi slams non-BJP ruled state govts over tax waiver of petrol & diesel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an online meeting of the Chief Ministers of all the states against the backdrop of growing corona patients in the country.

Narendra Modi has told non-BJP ruled states to cut taxes on petrol and diesel. Modi read out the rates of petrol in BJP ruled states and non-BJP ruled states. Modi mentioned that Gujarat and Karnataka had lost thousands of crores by reducing taxes and their neighboring states had earned thousands of crores during this period without naming Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The war situation in the world has affected the supply. The challenges we face are growing. In times of global crisis, there is a need for greater coordination between the Center and the states. However, the central government reduced excise duty in November to ease the burden of rising petrol and diesel prices. State governments were also urged to reduce taxes while some states did not.

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu have not listened to the central government. So the citizens of that state had to buy expensive petrol and diesel. The work that was supposed to be done in November is now to reduce VAT and give relief to the citizens, said Modi. Informing that Gujarat and Karnataka have reduced sales tax, Narendra Modi targeted the Maharashtra government. Narendra Modi informed about the price of petrol being sold in Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata and Mumbai. At this time, Narendra Modi announced the rates of petrol in the BJP-ruled state.