PM Modi slams Uddhav Thackeray for 'betraying Balasaheb & sacrifices of Shiv Sainiks' in Mumbai rally

Mumbai, May 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, saying the "fake" Shiv Sena has betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray and the sacrifices of Shiv Sainiks.

Speaking at a rally here at the Shivaji Park ahead of polling in all six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai on May 20, PM Modi said: "For the sake of power, he (Uddhav) sided with those who mocked Ram Mandir. For power, he went along with the people who were partying after the Mumbai attacks. He is sitting on the lap of the Congress which disrespects Veer Savarkar."

The BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) are contesting three seats each against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress.

Addressing the well-attended rally, PM Modi appealed to the Mumbaikars to turn out in large numbers and exercise their franchise as every vote will be a vote for him.

PM Modi also dared NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to tell Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to not disrespect towards Veer Savarkar.

PM Modi also accused the INDIA bloc leaders of "repeatedly insulting the Constitution".

"Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was against reservations on the basis of religion. The Constituent Assembly decided not to give reservations on the basis of religion. But the INDIA bloc is going to give reservations to those doing 'vote jihad' on the basis of religion," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also lashed out at the INDIA bloc for playing appeasement politics for the vote bank, saying "these people caused bloodshed in Mumbai".

"They said the surgical strike was false. The INDIA bloc has betrayed Mumbai... the entire country. Ajmal Kasab terrorised the people of Mumbai, painted this city with blood... but these people are giving him a clean chit," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, who was accompanied by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar among others at the public meeting, accused the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of hindering developmental work in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.

"They stalled a slew of projects including Bullet train, Mumbai Metro, dedicated freight corridor, JNPT container port. Modi has come to give back the rights of Mumbai. Today, the most modern infrastructure in the world is in Mumbai. The city of Mumbai does not just see dreams, it lives with them. In this dream city, I have come up with a dream of 2047. A dream... a resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. Mumbai is going to play a huge role in it. I guarantee that I am going to leave you with a developed India," PM Modi said while speaking at the rally.

"That is why, with the mantra of Modi 24x7 for 2047... every moment in your name, every moment in the name of the country... he is engaged with all his heart and soul," PM Modi said, adding he has a report card of 10 years and a roadmap for the next 25 years.

"On the other hand, you have the INDIA bloc, which has many prime ministerial candidates as there are many parties in the alliance. The country will go bankrupt if you go by the Maoist manifesto of the Congress party. They have an eye on the gold of our temples and 'mangalsutras' of women. They came up with the idea of 'Inheritance Tax'," PM Modi said.

For 60 years, PM Modi said, the Congress claimed to have eradicated poverty from the country.

"They used to talk about eradicating poverty in their speeches. In the last 10 years, we have pulled out crores of people out of poverty. It's the power of your vote that made this feat possible. Today, Article 370 has been abrogated. And those who are nurturing dreams of bringing it back, they should listen carefully - no power in the world can bring back Article 370," PM Modi said, while also slamming the opposition over Ram Mandir issue, saying the government has ensured construction of Ram Temple, bringing an end to years of waiting.

"Record investments are coming, and I guarantee that in a few years, we will become the third-largest economic power in the world," PM Modi said.

He also took a swipe at the Congress, saying: "After Independence, had the Congress been dissolved on the advice of Mahatma Gandhi, India would have been ahead by five decades. The 'Congressisation' of all the systems of the country after Independence destroyed five decades of the country."

Meanwhile, in his speech, Raj Thackeray urged PM Modi to provide a Classical Language status for Marathi after getting a third term, and also include the 125-year rule of Marathas in the History books, complete the delayed Mumbai Goa highway, beautify forts to regain their glory and provide more funds for development of Mumbai.

