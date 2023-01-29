PM Modi stresses on proper disposal of e-waste during 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed about 'Electronics Waste' during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme and said that today's latest mobile and laptop devices are the future's 'e-waste', and they should be discarded properly.

PM Modi was addressing the 97th Edition and the first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme of 2023.

Taking note of the post of a social media user and Telangana-based engineer Vijay, who requested a discussion on E-Waste on 'NaMoApp' in the programme, PM Modi said, "Vijay ji has written about E-Waste. His request is that I discuss this in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Earlier too in this programme, we talked about 'Waste to Wealth', which means 'Kachre se Kanchan', but come, today, let's discuss E-Waste related to this."

He said that today's devices like Mobile Phones, laptops, and tablets have become common in every household. Their number will be in Billions across the country. Today's latest devices are also the future's E-Waste.

"Whenever someone buys a new device or replaces one's old device, it becomes necessary to keep in mind whether it is discarded properly or not. If E-Waste is not disposed of properly, it can also harm our environment," PM Modi said.

PM said that if the wastes are discarded properly and carefully then they can become a great force in the Circular Economy of recycling and reusing.

Citing UN report on E-Waste, he said, "It was mentioned in a United Nations report that 50 million tonnes of E-Waste are thrown every year. Can you guess how much? Even if the weight of all the commercial planes that have been built in the history of mankind is combined, it will not equal the amount of E-Waste being released. It is like every second 800 laptops are being thrown away."

He added that several precious metals can be extracted from the E-Waste.

"You will be amazed to know that about 17 types of Precious Metals can be extracted from this E-Waste through different processes. This includes Gold, Silver, Copper and Nickel, so utilizing E-Waste is no less than making 'Kachre Ko Kanchan'. Today there is no dearth of start-ups that are doing innovative work in this direction. At present, around 500 E-Waste Recyclers are associated with this sector and many new entrepreneurs are also being associated with it," PM said.

He also mentioned startups, engaged in extracting precious metals from such waste.

"E-Parisaraa of Bengaluru is engaged in one such effort. It has developed an indigenous technology for extracting precious metals from Printed Circuit Boards," PM Modi said.

"Similarly, Ecoreco working in Mumbai has developed a system to collect E-Waste through a Mobile App. Attero Recycling of Roorkee, Uttarakhand has obtained many patents in this field worldwide. It has also earned a lot of awards by preparing its own E-Waste Recycling Technology. Tonnes of E-Waste is being collected in Bhopal through a Mobile App and the Website 'Kabadiwala', and many more. All these are helping to make India a Global Recycling Hub; but, there is also an essential condition for the success of such Initiatives - that is, people have to be made aware of safe useful methods of disposal of E-Waste. Those working in the field of E-Waste say that at present, only 15-17 per cent of E-Waste is recycled every year," he added.

During his monthly radio address, PM also congratulated the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru for creating a record of having a total of 145 'patents' in its name.

( With inputs from ANI )

