PM Modi thanks "champion" BJP karyakartas after historic win in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, called every BJP Gujarat party worker "champion", as the party got to a historic win in the state assembly elections.

"To all hardworking @BJP4GujaratKaryakartas, I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi further 'bowed' to Gujarat's 'Jan Shakti' after the election results.

"Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, the BJP is poised to break all records of electoral performance in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and is set to get the highest number of seats won by a political party in the state's history.

According to the latest information from the Election Commission, BJP is poised to win 158 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly having already won 79 seats and leading on 79 seats.

Aam Aadmi Party has made its entry in the state assembly having won two seats and leading on two more. The party has increased its vote percentage to 12.87 per cent in an indication of its growing presence in the state.

The Congress is set to suffer its worst electoral defeat in Gujarat, having won seven seats and leading on nine.

The BJP, which has won its seventh straight election in Gujarat, is set to not only improve its own best record of 127 seats in 2002 - the first election with Narendra Modi as chief minister - but the Congress tally of 149 seats in 1985.

Meanwhile, the new chief minister of Gujarat will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 pm, state BJP chief CR Paatil said on Thursday as the party swept the Assembly polls with a record-breaking margin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath-taking ceremony.

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as chief minister of Gujarat for the second time. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on 12 September 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

