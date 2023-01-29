PM Modi to address first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2023 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first Mann Ki Baat of the year 2023 on Sunday.

The 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the PM's monthly radio programme, will be aired at 11 am today.

Earlier, on December 25, 2022, PM Modi addressed the 96th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

In his last Mann Ki Baat of 2022, PM Modi said the country had become the world's fifth-largest economy in 2022.

"The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while 'Amrit Kaal' began. India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth-largest economy, and achieved the unbelievable record of 220 crore vaccines and crossed the USD 400 billion mark in exports," he said.

He also talked about the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government and lauded the launch of INS Vikrant.

Further in the address, he also underscored the country's responsibility for chairing the G20 summit this year.

"This year, India has also got the prestigious responsibility of chairing the G20 group. I had also discussed this in detail last time," he said.

He underlined that the great challenges of today like climate change, terrorism, and pandemics, cannot be solved by fighting each other but by acting together. "India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive," he wrote.

Citing the theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', PM Modi said India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. "This is not just a slogan. It takes into account recent changes in human circumstances, which we have collectively failed to appreciate," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor