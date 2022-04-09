PM Modi to address foundation day event of Umiya Mata temple on Ram Navami

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th foundation day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat on April 10 at 1 pm via video conferencing.

The inauguration of the temple was also done by him in 2008 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Based on suggestions given by the Prime Minister in 2008, the temple trust has expanded its scope into various social and health-related activities as well such as free cataract operations and free ayurvedic medicines for economically weaker patients.

Umiya Maa is considered the clan-deity or 'kuldevi' of the Kadava Patidars.

