PM Modi to address two election rallies today in Ambassa and Radhakishorepur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Tripura today (February 11). PM Modi will be welcomed by Chief Minister Manik Saha, the party's state in charge Mahesh Sharma, and other leaders.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the first rally in Ambassa, Dhalai district, at around 12:45 p.m., and the second in Radhakishorepur, Gomati, at about 2:30 p.m.

The BJP has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats, leaving the remaining five for its alliance, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The Left-Congress alliance has also announced candidates for all 60 seats. Tripura will hold elections for 60 seats on February 16 (Thursday). The voting will take place on February 27 in Meghalaya and Nagaland. On March 2, all three states' votes will be counted at the same time (Thursday).