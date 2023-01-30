PM Modi to campaign for BJP in Meghalaya for Assembly Elections 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for BJP in Meghalaya in the second week of February for the coming assembly election in the northeastern state, party state unit president Ernest Mawrie said on Friday (January 27).

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari will be among the 20 star campaigners for the saffron party in the state for the February 27 poll, he said. Chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states will also be campaigning in the state, Mawrie said.“The date for the PM's visit has not been fixed. But just after February 10, maybe February 11-12, the prime minister will address several election rallies in all Khasi, Jaintia and Garo hill regions of the state,” Mawrie said. results for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections will be announced on March 2, 2023.