PM Modi to flag off 4 new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi on Nov 8

New Delhi, Nov 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi and flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8 in a significant step towards expanding the country’s modern rail infrastructure, an official said on Thursday.

The flag off marks another milestone in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of providing citizens with easier, faster, and more comfortable travel through world-class railway services, said the official in a statement.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes.

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.

This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the Unesco World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. It will benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee.

By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development, said the official statement.

The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.

This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets, it said.

In Southern India, the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time between the two cities by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes.

The Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option.

The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor