PM Modi to flag off 6 Vande Bharat trains during Jharkhand visit

Ranchi, Sep 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, on Sunday, as part of his trip to the poll-bound state.

During the visit, he will flag off six Vande Bharat trains and inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects worth Rs 21,000 crore.

The Vande Bharat trains will operate between Berhampur-Tata, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Banaras, Howrah-Gaya and Howrah-Bhagalpur.

The PM will then participate in a public meeting organised by the BJP at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur.

BJP leaders and cadres are working to make it a historic event.

The Prime Minister will also hold a road show there.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Jharkhand on September 15. The Centre has approved homes for 1,13,400 people who have been living in temporary shelters under the PM Awas Yojana.

“The Union government has already sent its share of funds to the state government. The Prime Minister will release the first instalment for the construction of their homes.”

PM Modi will stay in Jharkhand for about six hours. He will reach Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi at 8:45 A.M. on Sunday.

From there he will go to Jamshedpur by helicopter and then reach Tatanagar Railway Station from Sonari Airport.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the Jharkhand visit of the PM.

More than 3,000 police officers and jawans have been deployed for PM Modi’s security.

Senior IAS and IPS officers have been given responsibility by the Cabinet Secretariat and the Monitoring Department to ensure protocol and security for the Prime Minister's programme.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is arriving a day earlier on Saturday to take stock of the preparations for PM Modi’s visit.

He will first hold a meeting with railway officials in Ranchi, after this, he will go to Jamshedpur by special train.

It is widely anticipated that the PM’s visit will energise the BJP’s election campaign in Jharkhand.

