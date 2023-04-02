PM Modi to inaugurate Diamond Jubilee celebrations of CBI tomorrow

New Delhi [India], April 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.

During the programme, an Investiture Ceremony for recipients of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI will be held wherein Prime Minister will confer medals to the awardees, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement.

PM Modi will also inaugurate newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. He will release a Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year of CBI. PM Modi will also launch the Twitter handle of CBI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated April 1, 1963.

