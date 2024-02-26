PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,800cr in Kerala on Feb 27

New Delhi, Feb 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 and will inaugurate three important space infrastructure projects worth about Rs 1800 crore.

The PMO in a statement said that the projects include ‘PSLV Integration Facility’ at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility’ at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC.

It said that PM Modi will also review progress of the Gaganyaan project.

“The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. This state-of-the-art facility can also cater to the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles designed by private space companies,” it said.

The statement added that the new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility’ at IPRC Mahendragiri will enable development of semi cryogenic engines and stages which will increase the payload capability of the present launch vehicles.

“The facility is equipped with liquid Oxygen and kerosene supply systems to test engines up to 200 tons of thrust,” the statement said.

It added that the wind tunnels are essential for aerodynamic testing for characterisation of rockets and aircraft during flight in the atmospheric regime.

“The “Trisonic Wind Tunnel” at VSSC being inaugurated is a complex technological system which will serve our future technology development needs,” the statement said.

It said that the Prime Minister will also review the progress of Gaganyaan Mission and bestow ‘astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates.

“The Gaganyaan Mission is India’s first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres,” the statement added.

