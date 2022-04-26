PM Modi to interact with chief ministers on COVID-19 situation tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers through video conferencing on Wednesday regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th April, will be interacting with state Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation," PM Modi tweeted.

The meeting came as the rise in COVID-19 cases is being witnessed in the country in the past two weeks.

India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin on Tuesday.

PM Modi on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He advised people to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep COVID at bay.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said that over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.

( With inputs from ANI )

