PM Modi to lead 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations from Visakhapatnam

New Delhi, June 20 The stage is set for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be celebrated with grandeur on 21st June 2025, with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) alongside over three lakh participants at the main venue.

He will be joined by Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a massive demonstration of India’s global wellness vision.

The Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over three lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative.

The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, and is expected to witness unprecedented participation from all corners of the country.

In an unprecedented mobilisation, more than two crore people are expected to participate in Yoga sessions at over one lakh locations across the state.

The Andhra Pradesh government is also coordinating a Guinness World Record attempt to mark the occasion. Additionally, over 50 lakh yoga certificates will be awarded to registered participants by the Andhra government, making this decadal edition of IDY a truly historic moment in India’s health and wellness journey.

As part of the celebrations in Visakhapatnam, a remarkable Surya Namaskar programme was organised at Andhra University on Friday, where around 25,000 tribal children performed 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 minutes.

This unique initiative highlighted the enthusiastic participation of tribal communities and reflected the deepening reach of yoga at the grassroots level.

Delhi, too, is all set to actively participate in the national celebration. On June 21st, yoga events will be held at 109 locations across the capital, including a grand program at the historic Red Fort.

Organised by Brahma Kumaris in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, and supported by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and the Archaeological Survey of India, the Red Fort event will highlight the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

This year’s IDY 2025, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease).

To ensure the inclusive reach of yoga’s benefits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed a letter to all Gram Pradhans, noting, “It is a matter of pride that yoga has positively transformed lives not only in India but across the world.”

As in previous editions of IDY, the Prime Minister’s message has infused Gram Panchayats with renewed enthusiasm, resulting in a significant rise in yoga-related activities at the grassroots level, particularly in Panchayats, Anganwadis, and Community Health Centres.

The Introduction of 10 signature events to garner public participation for IDY 2025 has resulted in unprecedented response from across the country and abroad.

Against the target of one lakh registrations for the 21st June event in the country, more than 11 lakh organisations and groups have registered for the Yoga Sangam event at their respective places through the Yoga portal of the Ministry of Ayush.

Rajasthan topped the list by registering 2.25 lakh plus registrations, followed by three more states crossing the 1 lakh registration mark.

Around 10 signature events marked the decade of the IDY movement, and to honour this milestone year, the Ministry of Ayush has conceptualised 10 signature events, rolled out over a span of 100 days. These events cater to different sections of society and showcase the evolving landscape of yoga in India and abroad. They include:

Yoga Sangam: Mass yoga demonstrations across 1,00,000+ locations alongside the national event.

Yoga Bandhan: International collaborations and exchange of yoga delegations.

Harit Yoga: Integration of yoga with environmental actions like tree plantations and cleanliness drives.

Yoga Park: Upgrading of public parks into dedicated yoga spaces.

Yoga Samavesh: Inclusive yoga outreach with customised protocols for marginalised groups.

Yoga Prabhava: A comprehensive 10-year impact report on IDY and its societal outcomes.

Yoga Connect: A global online yoga summit held on 14th June, featuring global experts and policymakers.

Yoga Unplugged: Youth-centric campaigns combining tech, trends, and traditional yoga.

Yoga Maha Kumbh: A series of large-scale events celebrating yoga’s cultural and spiritual dimensions.

Samyoga: Showcasing integration of yoga evidence with modern healthcare practices.

The decadal celebration is being coordinated through a whole-of-government approach, involving ministries, departments, state governments, urban local bodies, and Indian Missions abroad.

Preparatory activities have been ongoing for weeks, with special drives, yoga camps, and competitions organised by various government bodies.

Globally, Indian Embassies and cultural centres are actively conducting yoga demonstrations and awareness campaigns, further strengthening India’s cultural diplomacy and leadership in wellness.

With its strong foundation over the past ten years and enthusiastic participation from across sectors, IDY 2025 is poised to be a landmark moment in India’s wellness journey. The message is clear—Yoga is not only a gift of India to the world, but also a pathway for a healthier, harmonious, and more sustainable future for all.

