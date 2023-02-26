PM Modi to release 13th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the release event of Rs 2,000 each to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) on Monday.

A total of more than Rs 16,800 crores will be deposited directly in the accounts of more than eight crore farmers under the Scheme. The central event will take place at Belagavi in Karnataka, where the prime minister will be present.

The 11th and 12th instalments under the scheme were given in May and October last year.

In 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was launched. The scheme is aimed to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year is released in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

All landholding farmer families in the country are eligible under PM KISAN, subject to certain exclusion criteria.

"Till now, over 2.25 lakh crores of funds have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families, primarily the small and marginal. Notably, during the Covid lockdown, Rs. 1.75 lakh crores were distributed in multiple instalments to support these needy farmers," an official release said Sunday.

The release added that the scheme has also benefited over three crore women beneficiaries who have collectively received over Rs. 53,600 crores in funds.

( With inputs from ANI )

