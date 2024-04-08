PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra for LS poll campaign today

New Delhi, April 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bastar and Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Monday to campaign for BJP Lok Sabha poll candidates.

The Prime Minister will address a public rally in support of BJP candidate Mahesh Kashyap at 1.30 p.m. in Bastar. After this, he will hold a public meeting for Union Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in Chandrapur at 5:00 p.m.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Monday to address public meetings at Dhanora (Seoni district) and Shahdol. The Dhanora meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. while at Shahdol, the Wayanad MP will reach at 4 p.m. to seek support for Congress's Mandla Lok Sabha seat candidate Omkar Singh Markam. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and veteran party leaders will be present during the meetings.

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday. The BJP chief will seek votes for BJP's Rampur Lok Sabha seat candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi at 11:00 a.m., after which he will proceed to Dhampur to address a public meeting for Nagina seat candidate Om Kumar at 12:30 p.m. The BJP President will also address a public meeting in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh at around 4:30 p.m.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold multiple public meetings in Maharashtra on Monday. He is scheduled to address public meetings in Wardha at 2.30 p.m., Bhandara (4.30 p.m.), and Nagpur at 6.30 p.m.

* BJP leader General (retd) V.K. Singh will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from Monday. During the visit, he will hold public meetings in Mussoorie, Dhalwala, and Almora.

* Congress leader Sachin Pilot will address four public meetings in Rajasthan on Monday. He is scheduled to campaign in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur Rural and Alwar Lok Sabha seats.

* Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will hold a public meeting in support of BJP's Barmer Lok Sabha seat candidate Kailash Chaudhary.

* BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from Monday to campaign in support of BJP candidates for Haridwar and Nainital parliamentary constituencies. He will participate in multiple programmes during the visit.

* BSP National Coordinator and party chief Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday.

