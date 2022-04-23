PM Modi to visit J-K tomorrow to participate in Panchayati Raj Day event, inaugurate Amrit Sarovar initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to mark National Panchayati Raj Day and address gram sabhas across the country.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district. In tweets, the Prime Minister said he was eager to inaugurate Amrit Sarovar initiative which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country.

He said the initiative marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water.

The Prime Minister said a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli will be inaugurated and SVAMITVA cards will also be handed to various beneficiaries.

"Tomorrow, 24th April, we will mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. On this important occasion, I will be in Jammu and Kashmir and from there will address Gram Sabhas across India. Will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 20,000 crore," PM Modi said.

"I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the works being inaugurated include the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel which is a landmark infra project aimed at ensuring all-weather connectivity between the Jammu and Kashmir regions. Jan Aushadi Kendras spread across J&K will also be inaugurated.

The Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel has been built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crore. The 8.45- km long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one-and-a-half hours.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects

The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on the Chenab river in the Kishtwar district at a cost of around Rs 5300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of over Rs. 4500 crore. Both the projects will help meet the power requirements of the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

