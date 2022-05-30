PM Modi to visit Shimla on Tuesday to take part in 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla on Tuesday to participate in 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' which is being celebrated across the country to mark eight years of the government at the Centre led by him.

Under this initiative, elected public representatives across the country will have direct interaction with the public. It will be held across the state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. Through this initiative, the elected representatives will be able to get feedback from the public.

'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' will start at around 09:45 am with Chief Ministers, Central Ministers, State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives directly interacting with the public at their respective locations across the country.

The Prime Minister will join the programme at 11 am. During the meeting, he will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine Ministries / Departments of the Government of India.

The freewheeling interaction is aimed at gauging public mood about various schemes and their impact on their day-to-day life.

Prime Minister will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. On this occasion, Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of (PM-KISAN) across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor