PM Modi to witness Bharat Shakti exercise in Pokhran today

Jaipur, March 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness war exercise 'Bharat Shakti' at Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

The war exercise will display firepower capability of indigenous weapons and operational readiness of all three arms of the defence forces, said defence officials.

BJP sources said that PM Modi will reach the firing range at around 2.30 pm.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also left Jaipur at 6.30 a.m. to reach to Jaisalmer for the event.

From 2.30 p.m to 4 p.m., the chief minister will witness war exercise Bharat Shakti at the Pokhran firing range in the presence of PM Modi, said the CMO.

Along with PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and MoS Kailash Chaudhary will also attend the event.

