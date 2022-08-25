PM Modi underlines need to transform research and innovation from a "way of working" to "way of living"

Emphasising that a "talent revolution" was underway in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday called for transforming research and innovation from "way of working" to a "way of living".

"We have to focus on two things to boost the culture of innovation in the country; Social and institutional support. There is a change visible in society regarding innovation and enterprise. We are trying out our hands in new areas besides the traditional career options. That means the acceptance of innovation as a profession is increasing in society. We have to accept to new ideas and original thinking," PM Modi said while addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022.

He said the new National Education Policy (NEP) brought by his government had a roadmap to lay a strong foundation for a culture of innovation.

"Research and innovation must be transformed from a way of working to a way of living," said Modi, who also interacted virtually with the young minds at the event.

Referring to the youth, PM Modi said that 25 years of Amrit Kaal had brought "unprecedented possibilities" for all of them. These possibilities are directly connected to the career growth of the youth, he said.

Expressing confidence in the young students, he said that their success in the next 25 years will determine India's success.

"The 25 years of Amrit Kaal has brought unprecedented possibilities for all of you. These possibilities are directly connected to your career growth as well. In the next 25 years, the success of you, the youth, will decide the success of India. I am full of confidence for all of you. The country is proud of you. Your innovative mindset will take India to the top in the next 25 years," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also referred to his Independence Day speech at the event. "I said from the Red Fort this year that a large chunk of aspirational society is developing in the country today which will act as a driving force in the Amrit Kaal. The challenges and aspirations relating to it will bring various new opportunities for you," he added.

Detailing India's progress in the last eight years, the Prime Minister said that "revolutions" are taking place in various sectors one after the other with a focus on making each one of them Aatma Nirbhar (self sufficient).

"In the last 7-8 years, the country is progressing rapidly and revolutions are happening one after the other. In India, there is an infrastructure revolution today, health revolution, digital revolution, technology revolution, and talent revolution. The country's stress is to make every sector modern and Aatma Nirbhar, be it education, agriculture or the defence sector. This is why, there are new opportunities being created for youth every day," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged the participants at the event to take advantage of the government's investments in the use of technology. "Youth can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture and health sector," PM Modi said.

SIH is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organizations, and government. It aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking among students.

( With inputs from ANI )

