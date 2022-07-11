PM Modi unveils national emblem on new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building and interacted with the labourers working overtime to meet the October-November 2022 deadline to ready the new structure.The PMO sources said the prime minister spoke to the ‘shramjeevis’ involved in the work of the new Parliament and enquired about their health and well-being.The National Emblem is made of bronze weighing 9500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.

A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.The concept sketch and process of casting of the National Emblem on the roof of the building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.Also present on the occasion were Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri.The Speaker said the new Parliament building would “most likely be completed in time by October-November 2022”.“We are trying to hold the winter session this year in the new Parliament building. Preparations are under way on war footing. There is only a seven-day lag in construction timelines, which can be covered. We had given the October-November estimation for completion of the project and I am very hopeful the winter session of 2022 will be held in the new green building,” said Birla.



