PM Modi Unveils Statue of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, unveiled the statue of Sant Guru Ravidas in Varanasi. Both leaders paid their respects to Sant Ravidas by offering floral tributes during a public ceremony marking his 647th birth anniversary.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath offer floral tribute to Sant Guru Ravidas in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/ZmOjqLMPaO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Thursday evening, marking his 43rd visit to the region. His agenda for the visit includes the inauguration of numerous development projects totaling Rs 13,000 crore. Additionally, he will participate in public gatherings and emphasize the progress achieved in his parliamentary constituency in terms of development initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas at Varanasi today. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was also with him. pic.twitter.com/ev9pBCwtns — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024



To provide impetus to industrial development in the region, he will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure work at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.