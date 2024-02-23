PM Modi Uses Virtual Reality Headset to Inspect Kashi Ropeway in Varanasi, Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a virtual reality headset to inspect the Kashi Ropeway in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The moment was captured in a video shared by the news agency ANI. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several development projects in the region today.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses a virtual reality headset as he inspects the Kashi Ropeway, in Varanasi.



PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation of several development projects shortly. pic.twitter.com/Vh6mqHknsQ — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation for a multitude of development projects valued at over Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, as part of his endeavours to enhance his parliamentary constituency in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister inaugurated and initiated various road projects in Varanasi, which encompass the four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi stretch of National Highway 233 and the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.

Additionally, PM Modi is set to inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, a Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, and various infrastructure projects at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon. The inauguration of a silk fabric printing common facility center for weavers aims to stimulate regional industrial development.

Furthermore, PM Modi will lay the foundation for a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi, contributing to the city's renowned textile industry by enhancing the education and training infrastructure for the textile sector. Simultaneously, the Prime Minister will lay the groundwork for a new medical college in Varanasi, a move aimed at improving the city's healthcare system. The foundation stone for the National Center for Ageing will also be laid as part of these comprehensive development initiatives.