PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud Residence For Ganapati Puja: BJP Hits Back At Critics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited at the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud in Maharashtra for Ganpati Puja on the occasion of on going Ganeshotsav in the state. However, this sparked a row among the political parties as the Opposition questioned the transparency in the judiciary system and its code of conduct. BJP hit back the critics by countering the attacks and stating that visit was restricted to celebrating the Ganpati festival.

Taking to social media, Milind Deora said that the Opposition was engaging in 'reckless commentary' on the Prime Minister’s visit to the Chief Justice of India’s (CJI) residence for Ganapati Aarti. He stated that when the Supreme Court's verdicts favour the Opposition, they praise the CJI, but if the judiciary goes against them, they say it is compromised.

"It's unfortunate to see reckless commentary on the Prime Minister’s visit to the Chief Justice of India’s (CJI) residence for Ganapati Aarti. When verdicts favour them, the opposition praises the Supreme Court’s credibility, but when things don't go their way, they conveniently claim the judiciary is compromised," Milind Deora in a post on X.

It's unfortunate to see reckless commentary on the Prime Minister's visit to the Chief Justice of India's (CJI) residence for Ganapati Aarti. When verdicts favour them, the opposition praises the Supreme Court's credibility, but when things don't go their way, they conveniently…

"Casting such baseless aspersions on the highest court sets a dangerous precedent. This reckless attempt to undermine the credibility of the CJI by the opposition is not only irresponsible but also damaging to the institution’s integrity," he added.

"India’s politics is taking an ugly turn. The era of arbitrary judicial appointments is long gone & the incumbent CJI has served his office with immense integrity. Those seeking to tarnish his legacy & credibility are showing poor judgment & acting against the nation’s best interests," he said further.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed Shiv Sen UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and other members of the INDI Alliance for politicising the Prime Minister’s visit to the CJI’s house.

His remarks came after Chaturvedi, in an X post, wrote, “After the festivities are over hopefully CJI will deem fit and be slightly freer to conclude the hearing on Maharashtra and the blatant disregard of Article 10 of the Constitution in Maharashtra. Oh wait, elections round the corner anyway, it can be adjourned for another day.”



After the festivities are over hopefully CJI will deem fit and be slightly freer to conclude the hearing on Maharashtra and the blatant disregard of Article 10 of the Constitution in Maharashtra.

Oh wait, elections round the corner anyway, it can be adjourned for another…

Oh wait, elections round the corner anyway, it can be adjourned for another… https://t.co/tw0C1Smr5s — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 11, 2024

Reprimanding her, Poonawalla said, “The most shocking, despicable, and deplorable comment has been made by Priyanka Chaturvedi, and members of the INDI Alliance when she alludes and imputes motive to Chief Justice of India, Chandrachud Ji. His crime is that Prime Minister Modi visited his residence on the occasion of Ganesh Puja, which everyone does, during the time of Ganesh Chaturthi, we all go to each other’s house and this is a part of our culture and sanskriti.”

“In fact, Uddhav Sena should know this best, but, even something like a puja has been made a crime and politicised by Priyanka Chaturvedi, and what is shocking, is that is imputing motives to the Chief Justice of India, not deciding a particular case as per her time table and schedule. This is nothing short of contempt of court,” he said.

“It is shocking, it is objectionable, it is an attack on the institution of the judiciary, on the Supreme Court, and the Chief Justice of India, and only why, because Prime Minister Modi has visited like he would visit the house of many other people for the Ganesh Puja,” Poonawalla said in the video.

National organising secretary of the BJP, BL Santhosh, also attacked the Opposition and it is making a hue and cry of the Prime Minister’s visit.

VIDEO | PM Modi participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI DY Chandrachud's residence in Delhi.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/yHhEwmJb6i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2024

“Civility, cordiality, togetherness, co-travellers in nations journey are all an anathema to these left liberals. Also it was not socialising but a devoted Ganapathi Pooja is very hard to digest. SCBA is not a moral compass. Take deep breath once,” Santhosh wrote in an X post.

His post came as a response to senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Indira Jaising, who, on the social media platform, said the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) should condemn PM Modi’s visit to the CJI’s residence.

“Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary,” Jaising’s X post read. “Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI . The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of Independence of the CJI from the Executive Kapil Sibal,” she added.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, in an X post, said, “Shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. Sends a very bad signal to the judiciary which is tasked with the responsibility of protecting fundamental right of citizens from the executive & ensuring that the govt acts within bounds of Constitution.”

Code of Conduct for Judges:

“A Judge Should practice a degree of aloofness consistent with the dignity of his office.

There should be no act or omission by him which is unbecoming of the high office he occupies and the public esteem in which that office is held”

Violation of Code pic.twitter.com/kNjuMosbgZ — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 12, 2024

“That is why there has to be an arms length separation between the executive & judiciary,” (sic), he added.

In a video, Chandrachud and his wife, Kalpana Das, welcome Modi to their house on Wednesday. The Prime Minister also participates in the puja at their residence.

Later, in an X post, PM Modi said, “Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health.” Also reacting to the Prime Minister’s visit, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, on X wrote the Constitution was set on fire.

He also listed several recent cases, wherein the judiciary has ruled against the leaders of the Opposition, and said, “One should understand the chronology to understand all such cases.”

संविधान के घर को आग लगी

घरके चिरागसे….

१) EVM को क्लीन चीट

२) महाराष्ट्र में चलरही संविधान विरोधी सरकार के सुनवाई पर ३ सालसे तारीख पे तारीख

३) प. बंगाल बलात्कर मामले मे suemoto हस्तक्षेप लेकीन

महाराष्ट्र रेप कांड का जिकर नहीं.

४) दिल्ली मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल के

bail पर तारीख पे… https://t.co/jzVpQqDQh3 — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 11, 2024

Later, speaking to the media, Raut said, “Ganpati festivities were organised at many other places, but the Prime Minister chose to visit the Chief Justice’s residence, which has raised doubts and questions over the entire judiciary. We now also doubt if we would be served justice in the cases we are fighting, and those which are being heard by CJI Chandrachud.”