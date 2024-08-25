PM Modi Vows Stricter Punishments for Crimes Against Women (Watch Video)

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the pressing issue of rising crimes against women, vowing to enforce stricter punishments for perpetrators. Speaking at an event in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, PM Modi said, "We are strengthening laws to ensure stringent punishment for those perpetrating crimes against women."

Maharashtra: Addressing the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "The new laws have provision for death penalty and life imprisonment for sexual crimes against minors. There have been many cases of cheating in the name of marriage with daughters. Earlier, there was no clear law for this. Now false promises of marriage and deception have also been clearly defined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. I assure you, the central government is with the state governments in every way to stop atrocities against women. We will have to stop only after eradicating this mentality from Indian society. Therefore, today India is moving ahead on the path of development and Maharashtra has a very big role in it. Maharashtra is a shining star of Viksit Bharat..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 'Lakhpati Didis'—women from self-help groups earning Rs 1 lakh annually in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on Sunday. The event marks the felicitation of 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who reached this milestone during the third term of his government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over certificates to Lakhpati Didis during the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan.

A group of women welcomed Modi in Jalgaon following which he interacted with a few members of some self-help groups (SHGs).The self-help groups (SHGs) are engaged in various sectors, including livestock and government schemes such as 'Krishi Sakhi' and 'NAMO Drone Didi,' according to officials. They highlighted that SHGs are crucial for providing skills that address rural needs and creating local employment opportunities.