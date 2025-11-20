PM Modi Waves His Gamchha Again at Gandhi Maidan in Patna After Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for 10th Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'gamchha' (a cotton cloth wrap around the neck) has gained votes in the Bihar Assembly elections, while he waved again at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, a venue where JDU leader Nitish Kumar took oath for the 10th time on Thursday, November 20. Earlier, PM Modi also waved his traditional 'gamchha' at the BJP headquarters in Delhi to greet supporters celebrating the NDA's landslide victory in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar at historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna for a record-extending 10th time. The JDU chief, dismissed by his critics as too old and unfit for the CM post, had burst into joy after his party won 85 seats out of 243 seats to gain power back. The NDA alliance together won 202 seats.

Celebrating the victory, PM Modi thanked the people of Bihar by waving his traditional 'gamchha' to the crowd who came to witness swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of Bihar. The crowd waved back to PM Modi as a gesture to show support for the Prime Minister and the Kumar-led NDA government in the state.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers from BJP-ruled states and from those ruled by allies, such as Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, were present. Nineteen MLAs, starting with BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, and Dilip Jaiswal, were also sworn in today.