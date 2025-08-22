PM Modi Waves Muffler To Greet Public From Bihar's Newly-Inaugurated Aunta-Simaria Bridge (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria Bridge in the Gaya district of Bihar on Friday, August 22. The bridge is built over the Ganga River. After the inauguration, the PM waved a muffler to greet people from the bridge, as locals, including artisans, performed dances with tricolours in their hands. The Bihar Chief Minister was also present at the venue.

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows a group of villagers, mostly women, dancing to a regional song in traditional Bihari attire to greet and welcome the Prime Minister during the inauguration of Aunta-Simaria Bridge.

PM Modi Waves Muffler From Aunta-Simaria Bridge

Bihar: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Aunta-Simaria Bridge pic.twitter.com/OxtAayS0sB — IANS (@ians_india) August 22, 2025

The 2-km-long bridge will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna District and Begusarai. According to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Member Anil Choudhary, the bridge has been constructed parallel to the old 2-lane rail Cum-road bridge ‘Rajendra Setu’.

The newly inaugurated bridge will reduce the time and travel distance for heavy vehicles travelling between North Bihar and South Bihar by up to 100 km.