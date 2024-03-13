PM Modi Will Win Again but Hema Malini Will Lose: Angry Workers Lash Out Outgoing MP

Hema Malini, the famous Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament from Mathura, has been chosen once again by the BJP to run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After her nomination, a gathering was organized for the development of Bharat Sankalp Yatra, where Hema Malini was present. However, when her supporters tried to congratulate her, the crowd became too much for her to handle, and she declined the felicitation.

This decision upset her supporters, who had worked hard to honor her, and some of them started causing trouble. Senior BJP officials had to step in to calm them down, but they remained agitated.

After the commotion settled, journalists approached the activists present for their reactions. Some tried to brush off the incident as a family matter, but others openly expressed their disappointment with Hema Malini. They even went as far as predicting that while Narendra Modi might win another term as Prime Minister, Hema Malini might not win this constituency.