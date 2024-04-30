PM Modi writes to BJP candidates ahead of third phase, urges them to spotlight Congress' politics of 'division and appeasement'

New Delhi, April 30 Calling the ongoing Lok Sabha elections a significant moment to get rid of the hardships endured during the decades-long Congress rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally written a letter to the BJP candidates ahead of the third phase, urging them and the party workers to spread awareness about Congress' "politics of division and appeasement" during their election campaigns.

"I urge you to sensitise voters against the divisive and discriminatory intentions of the Congress party and its Indi Alliance. Their intention is to give reservation to their vote bank by snatching it away from the SC, ST and OBC communities, even though reservation on the basis of religion is unconstitutional," PM Modi wrote in his letter.

"They are bent on snatching away people's hard-earned money and giving it to their vote bank. Congress has also made it clear that they will support dangerous ideas like 'inheritance tax'. The country will have to unite to stop them," he added.

PM Modi mentioned that his government has, during the last 10 years, brought about many positive changes in every section of the society.

"Every vote that BJP gets is a vote to accelerate its efforts to form a strong government and make India developed by the year 2047. The encouraging trends of the first two phases of elections show that the people of India are moving forward in this election with a strong intention of supporting our vision," he said.

Writing to the BJP candidates, including several Cabinet ministers, the PM highlighted their journey in politics and the work that they have done over the past few years.

"At a very young age, you became the leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and have worked for the organisation in various positions. Coming from a middle-class farmer family, you have been connected with your voters," he wrote in his letter to Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

PM Modi also asked the party workers to encourage people to come out in large numbers and vote.

"Concentrate on winning the booth. To win in the parliamentary constituency, it is necessary that we ensure victory at every booth. Also, amidst all this, I request my fellow party workers to take care of their own health and the health of the people around them," he stated.

