PM Modi's 'Maun Vrat' on May 30 Violates Model Code of Conduct, Says Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi planned to arrive in Kanyakumari on May 30, when campaigning for the final phase of the ongoing Lok sabha election ends, to begin his three day 'Maun Vrat' (meditation). Senior Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said this is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Speaking to media after meeting the Election Commission of India in Delhi, Singhvi said that during the silence period of 48 hours, no one should be allowed to campaign, directly or indirectly.

"We told the Election Commission that during the silence period of 48 hours, no one should be allowed to campaign, directly or indirectly. We have no objection to whatever any leader may do. Whether they keep a 'Maun Vrat' or anything, it should not be an indirect campaign in the silence period," he told reporters.

Congress has complained to the ECI regarding Prime Minister Modi's meditation at the Rock Memorial’s Dhyan Mandapam.

Silence Period Will Be From 7 O’Clock on May 30 Till June 1: Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

"We have complained that PM Modi has announced that he will sit for 'Maun Vrat' from the evening of May 30... The silence period would be from 7 o'clock on May 30 till June 1. This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. These are the tactics to either keep campaigning or to keep himself in the headlines. We have asked the Election Commission that he should start this (Maun Vrat) after 24-48 hours in the evening of June 1. But if he insists on beginning this tomorrow, then it should be prohibited from being telecasted by print or audio-visual Media," Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated further.