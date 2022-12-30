PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at the age of 100

Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, passed away at the age of 100. A glorious century has been laid to rest at the feet of God, Prime Minister Modi said after knowing of her demise. "In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi, and a life committed to ideals," the prime minister wrote in an emotional message." "When I saw her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing that I will always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity," the prime minister stated in another tweet."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Heeraben, also known as Heeraba, used to live at Raysan village near Gandhinagar with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister use to regularly visit Raysan to spend time with her during most of his Gujarat visits.

Due to health issues, she was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, hospital officials stated that her condition was improving. The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also said in a statement that Heeraben would be discharged soon.

Earlier on Thursday, people of the 'Dharmayatra Mahasangh' in Gujarat's Vadodara offered prayers at the temple and chanted the 'Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra' for PM Modi's mother's health. Earlier in the day, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee prayed for Heeraben's quick recovery.

"PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources said.