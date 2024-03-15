PM Modi's roadshow in Hyderabad draws huge crowd

Hyderabad, March 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Hyderabad on Friday.

As part of the BJP's increased focus on Telangana, he arrived on another visit to the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The roadshow from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri X Roads for 1.3 km evoked a huge response from thousands of people who had lined up on both sides of the road to give him a rousing reception.

Chanting 'Modi Modi' the people showered petals on PM Modi, who was standing on a special vehicle waving at the crowd.

Wearing a cap with the BJP's poll symbol, PM Modi responded to the people's show of support by waving at them.

Amid tight security, the Prime Minister's vehicle moved ahead along the route with barricades erected on both sides.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, and state BJP president, G. Kishan Reddy, who is also seeking re-election from Secunderabad constituency, BJP candidate from Malkajgiri and former minister Eatala Rajender accompanied PM Modi.

The roadshow was the last programme of the day for PM Modi, who earlier addressed public meetings in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to campaign for NDA candidates.

The police in Hyderabad had imposed traffic restrictions in parts of the city in view of the Prime Minister's visit and roadshow.

Hyderabad and Cyberabad police announced traffic diversions on some key routes.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister reached Raj Bhavan, where he would have a night halt.

The next day, he would leave for Nagarkurnool to address a public meeting.

This was PM Modi's second visit to Telangana in 10 days.

He addressed public meetings at Adilabad and Sangareddy on March 4 and 5 and also launched several development projects.

The BJP had won four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and this time the party has set a target of more than 12 seats.

