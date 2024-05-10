PM Modi’s sharp retort to ‘comparison with Aurangzeb’ jibe, dares ‘nakli sena’ in their backyard

New Delhi, May 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ripped into MahaAghadi alliance of Maharashtra for their politics of opportunism and also gave a strong rejoinder to Shiv Sena leaders for demeaning and threatening statements against him.

PM Modi took the ‘nakli sena’ in their backyard and dared them to accomplish, what one of its leaders Sanjay Raut said a day ago.

Prime Minister assailed the Cong-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition while addressing a public rally in Nandurbar in Maharashtra.

Addressing the mega gathering, PM Modi said, “On one side, there is Congress which says ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’ and on the other hand, there is this nakli Shiv Sena that talks about burying me alive. Even while abusing me, they take full care of their vote bank politics.”

PM Modi further said that the soul of Balasaheb Thackeray would be writhing in pain seeing how a party that he founded, has gone haywire and is now seen siding with the anarchists and terrorists.

He also assailed the members of the INDIA bloc for keeping the corrupt leaders on a high pedestal and setting a bad precedent in the public sphere.

“It’s because of their association with criminal elements that they talk about burying me,” he pointed out.

Further hurling a challenge to the ‘nakli sena’, he said that it can never succeed in its ‘evil designs’.

"They can't bury me either alive or even after death," said PM Modi, evoking loud chees from the crowd.

Notably, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed the Prime Minister at a recent public rally and drew comparisons with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and also made threatening statements.

Following this, the Shiv Sena leader came under heavy backlash from the BJP, which also lodged a police complaint for threatening remarks against PM Modi.

The complaint said that Raut’s statements had the potential to create social unrest and communal rift and could also danger to the Prime Minister’s life.

