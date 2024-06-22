PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Counterpart Sheikh Hasina Hold Delegation-Level Meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, held a delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Saturday, June 22.

PM Sheikh Hasina was today given a warm welcome by PM Modi at the Hyderabad House when she reached there for bilateral discussions on a range of sectors spanning defence, connectivity, infrastructure, power, trade and economic partnership and river water-sharing.

PM Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina hold a delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ygqNVocES1 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

Before going for the meeting at Hyderabad House, Hasina and Modi posed before the camerapersons.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said shortly before the talks that this is the 10th meeting between two leaders since 2019, marking an "unprecedented transformation" in the bilateral relationship. This is the first incoming bilateral state visit to India by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government following the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Cooperation in the power and energy sectors has become one of the corner stones of India-Bangladesh relations in recent years, and Bangladesh is currently importing 1,160 mw power from India.

Earlier on Saturday, Hasina, who went to India yesterday for a two-day visit, was accorded a ceremonial reception by PM Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, "Bangladesh is situated at the confluence of our Neighbourhood First Policy, Act East Policy, Vision Sagar and Indo-Pacific Vision. In the last one year, we have together completed many important projects of public welfare...Trade in Indian… pic.twitter.com/17E1Q9UD2a — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

"Bangladesh is situated at the confluence of our Neighbourhood First Policy, Act East Policy, Vision Sagar and Indo-Pacific Vision. In the last one year, we have together completed many important projects of public welfare...Trade in Indian Rupees has started between the two countries. The world's longest river cruise on the Ganges River between India and Bangladesh has been successfully completed. The first cross-border friendship pipeline between India and Bangladesh has been completed. Export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid has become the first example of sub-regional cooperation in the energy sector. Implementing such a big initiative in so many areas in just one year reflects the speed and scale of our relations," said PM Modi.