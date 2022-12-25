PM Narendra Modi asks people to be vigilant against Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against COVID-19, as he noted that the virus is spreading in many countries.

In his last Mann ki Baat broadcast of the year, Modi said many people are on a vacation or will go on one during Christmas and New Year and urged them to follow protocols like wearing masks and washing hands to ensure that their enjoyment is not affected adversely by the virus.

The central government has stepped up measures against the virus, with the cases on a rise, especially in China where the lifting of zero-Covid policy has caused a spread of the pandemic.

PM Modi has also chaired a meetings and his government has written to the states to put in place adequate measures to deal with any spurt.