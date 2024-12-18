PM Narendra Modi Defends Amit Shah Over Dr BR Ambedkar Comment Row, Says 'Congress’s Lies Can’t Hide'

INDIA bloc opposition parties stage protest in the premises of Parliament on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s over his Ambedkar remarks. House proceedings were also witnessed adjournment on Wednesday, December 18, after rucks broke out.

Seeing this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took X (formerly known as Twitter) to defend Amit Shah. PM Modi hit out at the Congress saying that their “lies can't hide their misdeeds of several years”.

“If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken! The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities,” Prime Minister Modi in a post on social media platform X.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Amit Shah had said, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”

PM Modi also listed the times that the Congress party had disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar. “The list of the Congress’ sins towards Dr. Ambedkar includes: Getting him defeated in elections not once but twice. Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue. Denying him a Bharat Ratna. Denying his portrait a place of pride in Parliament’s Central Hall,” the PM said.

“Congress can try as they want but they can’t deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities,” the Prime Minister added while sharing the video of the Union Home Minister.

Earlier in the day, several Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, had staged a protest demanding Amit Shah’s apology over the remarks.