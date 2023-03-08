PM Narendra Modi extends women's day greetings, lauds role of females in India's progress

On the occasion of International Women's Day, PM Narendra Modi, extended special wishes to all females across the country on his official Twitter handle. Sharing a compilation video of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister tweeted: “On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress.”

On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women empowerment. #NariShaktiForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/giLNjfRgXF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Google also paid rich tribute and respect to women across the globe on International Women's Day 2023 by creating a special doodle. Through an interactive Google Doodle today, the popular search engine has put importance on the way women provide support and help everyone in their daily life. It is important to note that International Women's Day is observed every year on 8 March and this year it clashes with the festival of Holi in India.. This special day is important because it focuses on the contribution of women to our society. International Women's Day also celebrates the achievements of women in the cultural, political and socioeconomic fields. This day is extremely crucial and important.

