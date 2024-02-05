PM Narendra Modi Gets Angry During ‘Motion of Thanks’ Speech in Lok Sabha, Says ‘How Long Will You Keep Dividing the Society?’ (Watch Video)

During his 'Motion of Thanks' speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 5, expressed visible frustration and anger, rebuking an Opposition MP who raised concerns about the absence of provisions for minorities in the President's Address. In response to the Opposition's remark, PM Modi addressed the issue head-on, suggesting that the concept of minorities should not be narrowly confined to religious communities. He highlighted the diverse groups within Indian society, such as fishermen, animal herders, farmers, and women, implying that they too face challenges and deserve attention.

Reflecting on the 75th Republic Day and the inauguration of the new Parliament building, PM Modi expressed pride in the ceremonial procession led by Sengol and emphasised the symbolic importance of witnessing India's journey towards independence reflected in the new tradition.

"This 75th Republic Day, the New Parliament, Sengol - all this was very impressive. We will always remember this", he said during the ‘Motion of Thanks’ in Lok Sabha.

Acknowledging the opposition's determination to remain in their role, PM Modi commended their resolve to stay in opposition for an extended period, drawing parallels with their previous tenure in government. He subtly highlighted reports of potential seat changes and aspirations to shift to the Rajya Sabha, indicating a dynamic political environment.

PM Modi criticized the opposition's performance, stating their failure to fulfill their responsibilities effectively. He emphasised the importance of robust opposition in a democratic setup, stressing the need for constructive criticism and accountability.

In a direct jab at the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi quipped about the repetitive launch of the "same product," implying the lack of innovation and relevance in their political strategies. He metaphorically suggested that the Congress party's shop has reached a point where it needs to shut down due to the repetitive nature of its offerings.

PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi, said, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai..."

Overall, PM Modi's speech encapsulated a mix of reflection on national pride, political commentary on the opposition's role, and pointed criticism aimed at specific political adversaries, setting the tone for continued debate and discourse within India's political arena.